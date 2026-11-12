What should those who drink coffee every day pay attention to?

Moderate coffee consumption can have a positive effect on kidney health. Studies have found that people who drink coffee regularly have a lower risk of chronic kidney disease and kidney stones. However, caffeine can temporarily increase blood pressure, which is especially important for people with hypertension. This was reported by the MSN publication, citing material from EatingWell.

Coffee may reduce the risk of kidney disease

According to analyses, the risk of developing kidney disease may be 14 percent lower in people who drink two or more cups of coffee a day. This may be related to substances in coffee that have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Coffee contains more than a thousand natural compounds, such as chlorogenic acids, polyphenols, and melanoidins. Some of them may help reduce oxidative processes and inflammation in the body.

Some studies have linked coffee consumption to positive outcomes even in patients with chronic kidney disease. Specifically, a lower risk of the disease progressing to an advanced stage, the appearance of protein in the urine, and mortality has been observed. However, these results do not mean that coffee cures the disease.

The risk of kidney stones may also decrease

Coffee may also help reduce the likelihood of developing kidney stones. One of the reasons for this is an increase in urine volume. When more fluid is consumed, urine becomes diluted, making it difficult for minerals that can form stones to accumulate.

Caffeine can also temporarily increase urination. For this reason, coffee consumption has been linked to a lower risk of kidney stones.

Nevertheless, one of the most important factors in preventing stone formation is drinking enough water. Coffee can be added to the daily fluid intake, but it does not fully replace water.

Caffeine can increase blood pressure

Along with the potential benefits of coffee, the effect of caffeine on blood pressure should also be considered. It causes a short-term increase in blood pressure in some people.

Long-term high blood pressure can damage the small blood vessels that carry blood to the kidneys. When kidney function is impaired, it becomes difficult to control excess fluid and blood pressure in the body.

People with uncontrolled hypertension are advised to approach caffeine consumption with caution. Experts recommend limiting intake to 1–2 cups of coffee per day in such cases and monitoring blood pressure.

Products added to coffee also matter

The health impact of coffee also depends on how it is prepared. Drinks with large amounts of sugar, sweet syrups, and cream increase the amount of extra calories, sugar, and saturated fat.

Excessive sugar consumption can increase the risk of weight gain and type 2 diabetes. Diabetes and high blood pressure are considered major causes of chronic kidney disease.

Therefore, it is advisable to reduce the amount of sugar and cream added to coffee, and use low-fat milk if necessary.

How much coffee can you drink per day?

For healthy adults, it is recommended not to exceed 400 milligrams of caffeine per day. This corresponds to approximately four 240-milliliter cups of coffee. However, the amount of caffeine in the drink varies depending on the type of coffee and the preparation method.

People with kidney disease should also pay attention to potassium levels. 240 milliliters of coffee contains approximately 100 milligrams of potassium. Drinking several cups of coffee can significantly increase this amount. Patients who have high blood potassium levels or who need to restrict it should especially take this into account.

In general, moderate coffee consumption is not considered harmful to the kidneys for most people. Some studies show it is associated with a lower risk of kidney disease and stones. However, people with high blood pressure or kidney disease should consult their doctor about the amount suitable for them.