Green, yellow, or spotted banana: which one is healthier?

The benefits of a banana change depending on how ripe it is. While green bananas contain more resistant starch, which is important for intestinal function, yellow bananas are easier to digest and provide the body with quick energy. Bananas with brown spots on the peel may have higher levels of certain antioxidants. This was reported by MSN, citing an article from VnExpress.

Green bananas are good for the gut

Unripe green bananas contain a lot of resistant starch. Unlike regular starch, it is not fully digested in the small intestine and reaches the large intestine, where it is broken down by beneficial gut bacteria.

This process supports digestive health. Because resistant starch slows the absorption of carbohydrates, it can also limit spikes in blood sugar levels after a meal.

As a banana ripens, enzymes convert the starch into simple sugars. This is why the fruit becomes softer and sweeter, while the amount of resistant starch decreases.

However, green bananas may not be suitable for everyone. They have a firmer texture and a bitter taste, and for some people, they are harder to digest.

Slightly ripe bananas are a balanced choice

A banana whose peel has started to turn yellow but still partially retains its green color retains some of its resistant starch. At the same time, it is softer and sweeter than a fully green banana.

A banana at this stage can provide a balance between gut-healthy starch and easy digestibility. The degree of ripeness is also important for people monitoring their blood sugar levels. However, the amount of banana consumed and what other foods it is eaten with also matter.

Yellow bananas provide quick energy

When a banana is fully yellow, most of its starch has turned into simple sugars like glucose, fructose, and sucrose. As a result, the fruit becomes sweeter, softer, and easier to digest.

Because the carbohydrates are absorbed faster, yellow bananas are convenient to eat before or after physical exercise. They provide the body with energy.

An average-sized banana contains about 105 kilocalories. Regardless of the degree of ripeness, bananas remain a source of potassium, vitamin C, and vitamin B6.

Bananas with brown spots may have more antioxidants

When a banana is very ripe and brown spots appear on the peel, its resistant starch decreases further, and its sweetness increases. The amount of certain antioxidant compounds, including phenols and flavonoids, may also increase.

Antioxidants help protect cells from oxidative stress. Therefore, bananas with brown spots do not lose their nutritional value.

However, those monitoring their blood sugar or carbohydrate intake may prefer less ripe bananas, as very ripe fruit has a higher natural sugar content.

Which banana should you choose?

Each stage of banana ripeness has its own unique characteristics. Green bananas are rich in resistant starch, which is beneficial for gut function. Slightly yellow ones maintain a balance between starch and sweetness. Fully yellow bananas provide quick energy, and bananas with brown spots may contain more of certain antioxidants.

Therefore, there is no single "healthiest" type of banana for everyone. The choice depends on an individual's dietary goals, digestive characteristics, and blood sugar levels.