Horrific mass pile-up in Bulgaria: 86 vehicles collide, 12 people dead

On the morning of November 10, 2026, one of the largest and most tragic road accidents in the country's history occurred near the village of Zimnitsa in the Yambol region of southeastern Bulgaria. Due to extremely dense fog and adverse weather conditions, a total of 86 vehicles collided on both opposing lanes of the "Trakia" (A1) high-speed motorway.

86-vehicle pile-up: Details of the tragedy

According to preliminary information from responsible authorities, the sudden onset of extremely dense fog around 07:00 drastically reduced visibility for drivers. In addition, the wet road surface and the fact that drivers were traveling at speeds too high for such hazardous conditions are cited as the primary causes of the tragedy.

Many heavy trucks and a passenger bus were also involved in the catastrophic collisions. Despite immediate emergency measures, 12 people died at the scene and in hospitals, while about 50 others sustained serious injuries of varying degrees.

Traffic accident parameters and indicators Official data and details Date and time of the incident November 10, 2026, around 07:00 AM Location Southeastern Bulgaria, Yambol region, near the village of Zimnitsa ("Trakia" A1 motorway) Vehicles involved A total of 86 vehicles (trucks and a passenger bus) Casualties and injuries 12 dead, about 50 injured Main causes Extremely dense fog, poor visibility, and excessive speed Measures taken As helicopter use was impossible, special medical aircraft were mobilized

"This is the most severe and deadliest road tragedy our country has faced in recent years. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims."

Rescue operation and special medical aircraft

Rescue operations at the scene took place under extremely difficult conditions. Due to the excessive thickness of the fog, it was completely impossible to use traditional helicopters for the rapid evacuation of the injured. For this reason, the Bulgarian government was forced to immediately mobilize special medical aircraft to transport patients in critical condition to the country's leading hospitals.

National mourning declared

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev officially labeled this horrific incident a "national tragedy." To honor the memory of those who died, November 11 was declared a national day of mourning in the country, and state flags were flown at half-mast.

Officials are urging drivers to strictly adhere to speed limits during adverse weather conditions, especially on foggy days during the autumn-winter season.

In your opinion, what additional strict measures or automatic control systems should be introduced for drivers to prevent such mass tragedies on the roads? Leave your opinion in the comments!