2,000 documents related to Tajikistan's security stolen: Who is behind the cyberattack?

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2,000 documents related to Tajikistan's security stolen: Who is behind the cyberattack?

Another major and sensational event has occurred in the field of cybersecurity. According to a report by the Reuters agency, hackers suspected of having ties to Kazakhstan have obtained more than 2,000 classified documents related to the security of the Tajik state by utilizing artificial intelligence capabilities.

CloudSEK investigation and impact on Uzbekistan's platform

The results of a special investigation conducted by the prominent Singaporean cybersecurity company CloudSEK are also causing widespread public concern. During the study, it was discovered that the hackers who carried out this cyberattack also attempted to access or left relevant traces in the modern Smart Forestry platform used in the forestry sector of neighboring Uzbekistan.

Cyberattack and investigation details

Key information

Victim and loss

Over 2,000 classified documents related to Tajikistan's security

Suspected hackers

Groups with ties to Kazakhstan

Technology used

Artificial intelligence tools

Investigating organization

Singapore's CloudSEK company

Additionally identified situation

Signs of unauthorized access to Uzbekistan's Smart Forestry platform

"The fact that artificial intelligence technologies are becoming a powerful weapon in the hands of cybercriminals demands further strengthening of digital infrastructure security in the Central Asian region."

Regional cybersecurity and new challenges

This incident has demonstrated how much of a priority digital security and data protection systems are for the countries of the region. The fact that hackers targeted not only Tajikistan's classified assessments but also critical systems like the digital forestry platform in Uzbekistan indicates the broad scope of these cyberattacks.

In your opinion, what joint measures should the countries of the region take to combat such cyberattacks carried out using artificial intelligence? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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