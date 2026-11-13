Horrific traffic accident involving 23 vehicles in the UAE (video)

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Horrific traffic accident involving 23 vehicles in the UAE (video)

A massive, unprecedented traffic accident has occurred in the Emirate of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, shocking the nation. According to official data from the UAE Ministry of Interior, the tragedy, which involved a collision of 23 vehicles, resulted in 14 deaths and 30 people sustaining injuries of varying severity.

When and how did the incident occur?

Horrific accident Near midnight on November 11 On the busy road at the entrance to Fujairah city, on Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road The incident took place. According to preliminary operational data, a heavy truck driver lost control, collided with another vehicle, and overturned on the road.

Following this, other vehicles that were moving slowly or stopped due to traffic congestion were caught in the center of high-speed collisions. The force of the impact was so great that the truck caught fire, a massive fire broke out and the flames immediately spread to several other nearby vehicles. As a result of the disaster, a total of 18 passenger cars and 5 trucks were severely damaged.

Key details of the accident

Data and indicators

Time and place of occurrence

Midnight, November 11, Fujairah City, Sheikh Khalifa Road

Vehicles involved

Total of 23 (18 passenger cars and 5 trucks)

Casualties and injuries

14 dead, 30 injured

Main factor

Loss of control by a truck and a massive fire

Identity of victims and injured

It has been determined that among the victims of the tragedy, there are citizens of various foreign countries alongside UAE nationals. In particular, it was reported that Indian citizens are among the deceased, and special DNA testing is being conducted to identify some of the bodies.

Of the 30 injured admitted to hospitals, 15 have received necessary medical care and have been discharged. The remaining 15 patients are being treated under strict medical supervision. According to official reports, the injured include citizens of the UAE, Oman, India, Brazil, Pakistan, Jordan, and Egypt .

Currently, Fujairah Police and special investigative teams are conducting large-scale investigations to determine the causes of this major tragedy.

In your opinion, what other strict measures should be taken to increase the safety of heavy trucks on such major highways and prevent unexpected accidents? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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