Unusual dish in Palauan cuisine: Blogger faces backlash after tasting bat soup

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Unusual dish in Palauan cuisine: Blogger faces backlash after tasting bat soup

During a trip to the Pacific island nation of Palau, a Brazilian blogger tasted one of the local traditional dishes — bat soup. Posting the video of the process on social media sparked intense debate among followers.

This dish has been prepared in Palauan cuisine for many years. It is usually cooked with fruit bats and is considered a part of local gastronomic traditions. However, the video featuring this dish, which seems unusual to people from other countries, went viral in a short time.

The blogger's compatriots did not unanimously approve of his choice. Some expressed concerns about the hygienic aspects of the dish and the potential risk of infectious diseases associated with consuming it.

Other users considered it natural to explore local customs and national dishes while traveling abroad. Nevertheless, some critics accused the blogger of ignoring potential health risks just to gain more views.

As a result, the video about the traditional dish of Palauan cuisine sparked not only an unusual gastronomic experience but also debates regarding cultural traditions and food safety.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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