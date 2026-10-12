Unusual dish in an Italian restaurant: "fried air" served to customers

·57·World
Unusual dish in an Italian restaurant: "fried air" served to customers

A restaurant in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, has decided to stand out from its competitors in a unique way. It is offering guests an unusual dish called "fried air." This peculiar dish has attracted a lot of attention not only because of its name, but also due to its preparation method and presentation.

Nicola Dinato, head chef at the Feva restaurant, wanted to convey the feeling of being outdoors and breathing fresh air through the dish. To achieve this, he created a dish called in Italian "aria fritta," which means "fried air."

However, the name of the dish can be somewhat misleading. This crispy snack is actually made from tapioca starch. It is first baked in the oven and then fried in heated oil. Thus, the basis of the dish is not air itself, but specially prepared tapioca.

Nevertheless, a substance related to air—ozone—is also used during the preparation process. After the tapioca crust is baked in the oven and fried in oil, it is enriched with ozone. This process takes 10 minutes, giving the dish a unique aroma.

Qora fondagi g‘adir-budur yuzali shaffof oq tosh.

The specially processed crispy "fried air" is then placed on top of cotton candy. Chef Nicola Dinato hopes that the cotton candy reminds guests of clouds in the sky. In this way, not only the taste and aroma of the dish, but also its appearance serves to evoke imaginations related to the open air and nature.

How much does "fried air" cost?

This unusual dish has been the subject of internet discussions and articles for over a month. One of the main reasons for this was reports claiming that a single portion of it at the Feva restaurant costs 30 dollars.

However, a restaurant employee clarified this information by leaving a comment on an article about the dish. They noted that "fried air" is actually offered for free as a welcome dish to all restaurant guests.

The employee also described the idea as an "encouragement to frivolity." Behind this phrase lies the unique concept of the dish: to slightly steer people away from conventional dining notions and surprise them with an unexpected experience.

Oq dasturxonda muz ustida turgan noodatiy taomga qo‘l tegizilmoqda.

"I always serve this dish first, as an appetizer. Through this, I want to remind my customers that they should always strive to fill their lives with genuine experiences," chef Nicola Dinato said in an interview with the publication Tribuna di Treviso.

Thus, the "fried air" at this Italian restaurant is much more than just a simple dish. For the chef, it is a tool to amaze guests, provide them with new emotions, and encourage them to appreciate real-life impressions.

Feva RestaurantNicola Dinatofried airCastelfranco Veneto
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Big Explosion in Moscow: What Happened at the General's Birthday?Big Explosion in Moscow: What Happened at the General's Birthday?2 August 12:31North Korea Recommends Dog Soup to Combat HeatNorth Korea Recommends Dog Soup to Combat Heat7 August 14:11Man who tried to steal pizza ends up in an unexpected situationMan who tried to steal pizza ends up in an unexpected situation14 September 10:39Elon Musk Lookalike Chef in China Becomes Internet StarElon Musk Lookalike Chef in China Becomes Internet Star31 July 04:54Neymar's former and current partner in the same kitchen: what is their relationship like?Neymar's former and current partner in the same kitchen: what is their relationship like?13 September 01:59The secret to a 100-year-old woman's longevity — a daily hot dog and Diet Coke?The secret to a 100-year-old woman's longevity — a daily hot dog and Diet Coke?14 September 03:48
AnnouncementsPartnership
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
The weight difference between two babies born on the same day surprised everyone
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Scientists discover underground tunnels
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
61-year-old woman gives birth to her daughter's child
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Ducks are "working" in rice fields: how do they help farmers?
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure
Was Noah's Ark found in Turkey? Rooms and a tunnel discovered beneath a mysterious structure