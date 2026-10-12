Unusual dish in an Italian restaurant: "fried air" served to customers

A restaurant in Castelfranco Veneto, Italy, has decided to stand out from its competitors in a unique way. It is offering guests an unusual dish called "fried air." This peculiar dish has attracted a lot of attention not only because of its name, but also due to its preparation method and presentation.

Nicola Dinato, head chef at the Feva restaurant, wanted to convey the feeling of being outdoors and breathing fresh air through the dish. To achieve this, he created a dish called in Italian "aria fritta," which means "fried air."

However, the name of the dish can be somewhat misleading. This crispy snack is actually made from tapioca starch. It is first baked in the oven and then fried in heated oil. Thus, the basis of the dish is not air itself, but specially prepared tapioca.

Nevertheless, a substance related to air—ozone—is also used during the preparation process. After the tapioca crust is baked in the oven and fried in oil, it is enriched with ozone. This process takes 10 minutes, giving the dish a unique aroma.

The specially processed crispy "fried air" is then placed on top of cotton candy. Chef Nicola Dinato hopes that the cotton candy reminds guests of clouds in the sky. In this way, not only the taste and aroma of the dish, but also its appearance serves to evoke imaginations related to the open air and nature.

How much does "fried air" cost?

This unusual dish has been the subject of internet discussions and articles for over a month. One of the main reasons for this was reports claiming that a single portion of it at the Feva restaurant costs 30 dollars.

However, a restaurant employee clarified this information by leaving a comment on an article about the dish. They noted that "fried air" is actually offered for free as a welcome dish to all restaurant guests.

The employee also described the idea as an "encouragement to frivolity." Behind this phrase lies the unique concept of the dish: to slightly steer people away from conventional dining notions and surprise them with an unexpected experience.

"I always serve this dish first, as an appetizer. Through this, I want to remind my customers that they should always strive to fill their lives with genuine experiences," chef Nicola Dinato said in an interview with the publication Tribuna di Treviso.

Thus, the "fried air" at this Italian restaurant is much more than just a simple dish. For the chef, it is a tool to amaze guests, provide them with new emotions, and encourage them to appreciate real-life impressions.