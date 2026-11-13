6-year-old boy spends all his savings to save a chick he accidentally ran over with his bike

A six-year-old boy's small act, which showed great compassion, touched many hearts. After accidentally running over a chick with his bicycle, he decided to do everything in his power to save it.

The boy did not remain indifferent after the incident. He took all his savings and rushed the injured chick to the vet. His only wish was to save the little bird's life and help it.

The boy's actions sparked a warm response on social media. Many praised his sense of responsibility despite his young age and the kindness he showed toward a small creature.

This incident served as another reminder that true kindness and compassion know no age. Sometimes, the most beautiful examples of humanity are revealed in such simple, sincere actions.