6-year-old boy spends all his savings to save a chick he accidentally ran over with his bike

1 min read85
6-year-old boy spends all his savings to save a chick he accidentally ran over with his bike

A six-year-old boy's small act, which showed great compassion, touched many hearts. After accidentally running over a chick with his bicycle, he decided to do everything in his power to save it.

The boy did not remain indifferent after the incident. He took all his savings and rushed the injured chick to the vet. His only wish was to save the little bird's life and help it.

The boy's actions sparked a warm response on social media. Many praised his sense of responsibility despite his young age and the kindness he showed toward a small creature.

This incident served as another reminder that true kindness and compassion know no age. Sometimes, the most beautiful examples of humanity are revealed in such simple, sincere actions.

Did you like this article?
Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Follow Zamin:Telegram channelFollow on Google

No ads with a subscription

Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS a month

Comments0

Announcements

Partnership
  1. Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
    Auto
    Digitize your auto service: Don't lose customers with Bip Business
  2. Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
    Auto
    Is it dangerous to write a number on a car window? Bip has found a new solution for drivers!
  3. 8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
    Economy
    8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
  4. Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
    Technology
    Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
  5. Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
    Technology
    Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
  6. How to choose a card for daily expenses?
    For Life
    How to choose a card for daily expenses?
  7. Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
    Sport
    Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
  8. Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
    Auto
    Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
  9. Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
    Society
    Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
  10. Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
    For Life
    Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Related news

Most read in World