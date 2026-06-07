The most influential and significant political statements on the international geopolitical stage continue to remain at the center of the world community's attention. This time, a serious warning and analytical address came directly from across the ocean, from the leadership of the US Department of Defense (Pentagon). Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth participated in a major event of historical and symbolic significance held on French soil, where he openly outlined the greatest threats facing allied nations in Europe.

During his speech at the ceremony dedicated to the 82nd anniversary of the successful Allied landing in Normandy, he particularly emphasized that the European continent currently faces serious threats. In his opinion, many European states considered close partners of Washington are currently "caught in the grip of dangerous and divisive ideologies."

Invasion by boats and the migration vortex

The head of the US Department of Defense focused primarily on the wave of illegal migration observed along the southern borders of European countries in his speech. You can view the countries currently at the center of the crisis and the situation there through the following structured table:

Regions at risk Forms of illegal migration The Pentagon chief's main question Spain

Italy

Greece

Bulgaria Continuous influx via sea and land in small, dangerous boats of illegal migrants. "When will European capitals take decisive action against this invasion? Or is it already too late? I believe it is not yet too late."

In his remarks, Hegseth called on European leaders to abandon their indifference to this transnational problem and to take swift and decisive steps to ensure border security.

Washington's position: Alliance responsibility

The head of the US military department reminded that bilateral relations should not involve one-sided benefits. While stating that the United States always fully supports its partners and commitments, he firmly emphasized that he expects equally responsible attitudes and determination from European capitals.

It is worth noting that last year, while outlining the Pentagon's strategic security concept, Pete Hegseth identified uncontrolled illegal migration processes and the global influence of the People's Republic of China as the two greatest threats to US national security and stability.

Context: As the 82nd anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy is being celebrated, the US Secretary of Defense's sharp statement from the heart of Europe signals the beginning of a new era in international politics. Washington accuses its allies of weakening due to internal liberal ideas and uncontrolled migration. Specifically, referring to migrants flowing into Mediterranean countries like Spain and Italy as an "invasion" indicates that the Pentagon views this issue as a purely military threat. This speech clearly demonstrated how much security perspectives between the US and the Old Continent have changed in recent years.

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