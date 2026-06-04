Do Aliens Exist? NASA Chief Gives Candid Answer

·9.9K·World
Do Aliens Exist? NASA Chief Gives Candid Answer

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman stated that he has no documented evidence of crashed alien spacecraft or extraterrestrial bodies. He made these remarks while answering questions about humanity's potential contact with alien civilizations at the CNBC CEO Council Summit in Washington.

Isaacman noted that NASA has no evidence to support popular theories regarding UFO crashes that are allegedly being concealed by the U.S. government. However, he acknowledged that there is data on space objects whose origin and nature remain unidentified.

"U.S. President Donald Trump is advancing this initiative across the entire government. He supports collecting all documents and releasing relevant information to the public. I think this is a very good initiative. But I have no information about crashed ships or alien bodies. However, files on unidentified space phenomena do exist, and we are making them publicly available," said Isaacman.

It was noted that the topic of alien existence returned to the center of widespread discussion following Donald Trump's statement in February. At that time, he promised to begin releasing government documents related to aliens, unidentified anomalous phenomena, and other materials on the subject.

According to Trump, special instructions regarding this task have been given to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and relevant agencies.

Experts believe that opening archival materials could allow the public to access previously classified information about UFOs, which have sparked debates and various theories for decades.

NASAJared IsaacmanDonald TrumpPete HegsethCNBCWashington
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Do Aliens Exist? NASA Chief Gives Candid Answer – Zamin.uz, 04.06.2026