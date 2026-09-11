Italy demands a seat at the peace negotiation table from Zelensky

·58·World
Italy demands a seat at the peace negotiation table from Zelensky

Peace initiatives and the format of future negotiations regarding the conflict in Ukraine have entered a period of sharp change in Europe. Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani sent a direct and open message to Kyiv officials, firmly demanding that they not limit themselves to France and Germany in peace negotiations with Russia. While offering "friendly advice" to Volodymyr Zelensky, the head of Roman diplomacy stated that the era of small groups is over and that decisive countries like Italy and Poland must now sit directly at the negotiating table. Why did Rome raise this issue now, what steps are other major EU countries taking to avoid being left out of a future security treaty, and what does Italy's position of providing aid without sending troops mean?

"Friendly advice to Zelensky": Rome wants to break the monopoly on negotiations

The sensational statement made by the head of the Italian foreign policy department, Antonio Tajani, covers several important aspects:

  • "Small group initiatives are not needed": Tajani openly stated that the practice of 2–3 selected countries making decisions on behalf of Europe is wrong;

  • Involvement of Italy and Poland: The minister recommended that Zelensky not only work with Paris and Berlin, but also fully involve Italy and Poland, which are bearing a heavy military and political burden in the region, in the peace process;

  • The interest of all of Europe: In Tajani's view, Volodymyr Zelensky should look equally at the entire European Union, not just a few individual states;

  • Direct link to continental security: Any decision made regarding Ukraine will have a direct and long-term impact on the future security of the entire European continent.

Terms of future agreements: Why are all major powers striving for a seat at the table?

Behind this demand of Italian diplomacy lies a major struggle for interests in the European security architecture:

  • Control over terms and implementation: European Union countries want to have a direct say in the terms of a future peace treaty and the process of its practical implementation;

  • The need for a just peace: Tajani specifically noted that achieving a stable and just peace for Ukraine is a must;

  • Model of aid without troops: Italy will continue to help protect Ukraine, but once again confirmed that it will never send its own military to the war zone;

  • Rome's growing ambitions: Recently, calls from Italy to start negotiations have been sounding more and more frequent and firm.

What does this statement mean for the peace process?

This sharp demand from the Italian Foreign Minister clearly showed the division of power and spheres of influence within Europe. Old negotiation models like the "Normandy format" (France and Germany) no longer satisfy the entire continent. At a time when Rome and Warsaw are directly feeling the economic, military, and migration consequences of the conflict, they do not want to leave the fate of future agreements solely to Macron and Scholz. Italy's desire to sit at the table is a serious demarche to protect its national interests in the major political bargaining expected in the near future.

Do you think the inclusion of Italy and Poland in the peace negotiations on Ukraine will accelerate the process or, conversely, make the agreement between the parties more complicated? Should Zelensky not limit himself to Paris and Berlin and accept Rome's proposal? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the important diplomatic shift on the European political stage with everyone interested!

Антонио ТаяниУкраинаЕвропа ИттифоқиТинчлик музокаралари
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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