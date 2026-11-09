Will it Change the World Order: What Does Trump Want to Agree on with Putin and Xi Jinping?

US President Donald Trump has made an important statement that has caused a major stir in the global geopolitical arena. The White House leader announced that he plans to hold a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during his expected visit to China.

In his speech, broadcast live via the official White House YouTube channel, Trump also revealed the main agenda for this potential meeting, which would bring together the leaders of the world's three most powerful nations.

Trump's statement and key details

The White House leader's speech focused on the following important aspects during a time of heightened international security concerns and a nuclear arms race:

The 'Troika' meeting plan: In his speech, Trump stated: «I think I will have a meeting with Xi and Putin», expressing his firm desire to hold a trilateral dialogue;

Main topic — Denuclearization: The US President emphasized that the issue of global nuclear disarmament (denuclearization) would be a priority on the summit's agenda: «We will discuss many issues in detail, including the topic of denuclearization»;

Location — China: The fact that the meeting is expected to be hosted by Beijing shows that the center of diplomatic balance is shifting to the Asian region.

Global significance: Why is this meeting important?

The gathering of the leaders of the US, Russia, and China at one table could become the biggest diplomatic event in recent years:

Factor Significance and expected impact Nuclear security At a time when strategic arms control treaties have stalled, a 'Big Three' agreement could serve as an important guarantee. Geopolitical tension An opportunity to ease the conflict surrounding Ukraine, the Taiwan issue, and tensions in the Middle East. Economic relations A direct platform to discuss trade tariffs, sanctions, and sanction pressures between the US, China, and Russia.

International community and Kremlin reaction

While Beijing and Moscow have not yet announced official confirmation regarding the specific dates and format of this meeting, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov previously stated that a potential meeting of the leaders of Russia, China, and the US would be the focus of the entire world.

If the parties officially agree to this format, the summit in China is expected to become the most decisive geopolitical negotiation venue in the coming years.