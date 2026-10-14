Germany returns thousands of Syrians to their homeland: Deportation has begun

The German government has launched the process of stripping thousands of Syrian citizens living in the country of their refugee status and forcibly deporting them to their homeland. According to Germany's influential Bild publication, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) sent official notifications to thousands of Syrians in September stating that their status has been officially revoked and there are no obstacles to deportation.

Official Berlin explains this decision by the radical change in the political and military situation in Syria, stating that it is now safe for citizens to return there.

Who will be deported first?

The scope of those deprived of refugee status by the BAMF decision has been defined:

Rule-breakers and travelers: Special warning letters were primarily sent to Syrians who came under police surveillance, committed crimes or offenses, and temporarily left Germany only to return;

Official legal wording: The sent letters reflect conclusions such as «the granted refugee status is revoked», «no subsidiary protection status will be granted», and «there are no obstacles to deportation in accordance with the law»;

Suspension of protection rights: Individuals whose status has been revoked now lose the right to legally stay on German territory and use social benefits.

Germany's main argument: «The war in Syria is over»

The Federal Migration Office justifies this decision with the new geopolitical reality in Syria:

Assad regime overthrown: Following the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, the civil war officially ended, and the incoming transitional government controls most of the country and is internationally recognized;

Over 1.5 million people returned: According to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, more than 1.5 million Syrians have already voluntarily returned to their homes after the fall of the regime;

No alternative to power: Although various militant groups pose certain risks in the region, it is noted that they do not pose a serious threat to the existing state structure.

Chancellor Merz's plan and 6 billion euros in savings

Returning Syrian refugees to their homeland has become a priority political goal for Germany's new leadership:

Goal to return 80 percent of refugees: A total of 915,000 Syrians currently live in Germany, with over 415,000 of them living directly on social benefits from the state budget;

Migration policy: In the spring, Chancellor Friedrich Merz set the task of gradually returning at least 80 percent of Syrian refugees to their homeland;

Huge budget savings: According to calculations by the German Taxpayers' Association, if this deportation process is successfully implemented, around 6 billion euros per year will be saved in the state treasury.

This large-scale initiative is expected to be one of the largest and most decisive political steps toward ending the migration crisis in Germany and across Europe.