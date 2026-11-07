NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has openly acknowledged that good relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump are of decisive importance in ensuring international security.

Such a statement from the alliance leader, previously known for his harsh rhetoric aimed at increasing pressure on Moscow, came as a surprise to international political observers.

"A tool to prevent nuclear war": Rutte's historical comparison

The NATO Secretary General explained why personal dialogue between the leaders of the world's two largest nuclear powers is necessary by looking at history:

Historical parallel: "It is very important that the leaders of these two countries — whether it is the current Trump and Putin, or Brezhnev and Nixon in the 1970s — strive to maintain good relations. This is a factor of international stability," said Rutte;

Need for rapid communication: The alliance leader emphasized that in the event of any misunderstanding on the global stage that could lead to a nuclear conflict, the two presidents must have the opportunity to immediately contact each other directly and discuss the situation;

Responsibility of the nuclear arsenal: Rutte once again reminded that Russia and the US are the countries with the largest nuclear stockpiles in the world.

Contradiction in the alliance's rhetoric and the softening of relations

Mark Rutte's current position is particularly noteworthy against the backdrop of NATO's official policy: