In India, monkeys are demanding food from humans in exchange for items

·65·World
In India, monkeys are demanding food from humans in exchange for items

In some regions of India, the unusual behavior of monkeys is attracting the attention of tourists. Primates have made a habit of snatching people's phones, glasses, and other personal items, and returning them in exchange for food.

Interestingly, monkeys do not demand the same "payment" for every item. According to observations, they may take more expensive or interesting items and expect more food in return. In some tourist spots, such incidents occur frequently among groups of monkeys.

Researchers believe that such behavior is not accidental. Monkeys may have learned through prolonged close interaction with humans that they can get food by taking away their belongings.

Thus, some monkeys have established their own "trading system" — first they take the item, and then they wait for "payment" from the owner.

Indian monkeysMonkeys in tourismDepicted monkeysDepicted trade
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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