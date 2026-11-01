Social Media Banned for Children: Landmark Law Comes Into Force in Turkey

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Social Media Banned for Children: Landmark Law Comes Into Force in Turkey

A significant step has been taken in Turkey regarding child safety and education — an official ban on social media usage for children under 15 has come into effect. Turkey's Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Göktaş announced that individuals under 15 will no longer be able to create new profiles on social networks, and existing pages will be phased out.

The process of verifying the age of existing users and adaptation will continue until March 31, 2027. During this transition period, social media administrations will fully freeze and suspend the accounts of users under 15.

Control via e-Devlet: What restrictions are set based on age?

To access social networks, users are required to verify their identity through the government services portal — e-Devlet A digital token containing information about the citizen's age will be issued via the portal:

  • Under 15: Social media usage is completely prohibited;

  • Teenagers aged 15 to 18: Access to the network is permitted, but with strict restrictions:

    • Messaging is allowed only with pages on the 'friends' list;

    • Direct (live) broadcasts are strictly prohibited;

    • Advertisements and inappropriate content intended for 'adults' will be blocked.

Individuals who create fake profiles for teenagers in violation of the law, as well as social media platforms that fail to monitor age restrictions, will face severe fines and sanctions.

What is the procedure for tourists and foreigners?

Security expert Mustafa Begyürdçü stated that foreign tourists visiting Turkey for a short period can gain unrestricted access to social media by registering their passport details on a special portal.

'Children should study more': The reason behind the restrictions

Explaining the introduction of the restrictions, Turkey's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated that this is not a ban on the entire internet, but rather related to the upbringing of the younger generation:

'This is not about banning the entire internet. It is necessary for children to study more, read books, and focus on real life instead of wasting hours in the virtual world.'

Furthermore, Turkey's Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç announced that a complete ban on anonymous (fake) profiles on social media is planned to be introduced through further legislative amendments.

TurkeyMahinur Göktaşe-DevletMustafa Begyürdçü
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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