260 babies born with congenital defects in Gaza

1 min read39
260 babies born with congenital defects in Gaza

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 260 cases of congenital defects were recorded among babies born in the region during the first nine months of 2026.

The ministry attributes the rise in these cases to Israel's use of weapons prohibited under international law, as well as chemical and toxic substances.

Palestinian officials believe that such substances can negatively impact the environment, air quality, and the health of pregnant women. They express concern that the consequences pose a risk not only to the current population but also to future generations.

At the same time, a direct causal link between the increase in birth defects and specific types of weapons or chemical substances has not yet been confirmed by independent scientific research.

Therefore, while the reported figures raise serious concerns about the situation in Gaza, further scientific investigation is necessary to determine the exact causes and contributing factors of these defects.

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Nigina Zarqarayeva«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
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