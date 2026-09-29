Certificates are not enough: High-achieving students in Chinese schools are being rewarded with meat

·47·World
Certificates are not enough: High-achieving students in Chinese schools are being rewarded with meat

Some schools in China are using an unusual method to encourage students to study well. Students who show high academic results and achieve excellent grades are awarded not only with certificates and diplomas, but also given several kilograms of meat.

According to reports, each student receives 3–5 kilograms of meat as a reward. This initiative was launched to encourage children's hard work and motivate them to achieve even higher results in their studies.

Usually, diplomas, certificates of honor, or gifts are used to reward students. This approach in China has attracted the attention of social media users due to its unusual nature.

Many have warmly welcomed this method, noting that rewarding hard work with a practical gift can be a more interesting incentive for students.

Chinese schoolsmeat rewardstudy encouragementstudents' labor
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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