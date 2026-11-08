Former Miss Thailand arrested over charity fund scandal

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Former Miss Thailand arrested over charity fund scandal

Former Thai beauty queen Boom Panadda Wongphudee has been arrested following a scandal involving charitable donations. Investigations are underway regarding allegations that funds received by the charity organization she founded were misused.

Wongphudee, who won the Miss Thailand title in 2000, now faces three charges related to public fraud, money laundering, and violating Thailand's Computer Crime Act. The 50-year-old actress, TV host, and founder of the Do Good Organisation Foundation was taken into custody by police.

According to Need To Know, she was arrested on November 6 in front of a residential complex near Nawamin Road in Bangkok. At the time, Wongphudee was preparing to make a statement to journalists alongside her lawyer, Ekkasi Srisang, also known as Lawyer Phet. They planned to address questions regarding a potential arrest warrant issued against her, but police apprehended her before the press conference began.

The investigation is primarily focused on claims that money donated to the Do Good Organisation Foundation was used for non-charitable purposes. Law enforcement agencies are currently auditing her financial transactions and assets. The activities of close associates who may be involved in the case are also under scrutiny.

In comments to local journalists, Wongphudee stated her readiness to participate in all legal proceedings. She emphasized, "I am ready to go through the legal process. I apologize to everyone. I ask for everyone's forgiveness."

As part of the case, police conducted searches at four locations potentially linked to the allegations. These include her apartment in Bangkok, real estate belonging to her husband Atip Anantawan, the charity foundation's building, and another facility in the capital.

Reports indicate that investigators have examined approximately 17 bank accounts. Assets worth over £2.2 million have also been identified. However, it has not yet been officially confirmed whether all of this property was purchased using charitable funds.

It is worth noting that the former Miss Thailand has been involved in humanitarian work for nearly two decades, earning a reputation through her charitable efforts. Currently, however, her name is at the center of a serious investigation regarding the use of charity funds.

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Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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