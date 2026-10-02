A cat may have caused an explosion in Russia — EMERCOM

·49·World
A cat may have caused an explosion in Russia — EMERCOM

A gas cylinder exploded in an apartment on the 19th floor of a multi-story residential building in Odintsovo, Moscow Region, Russia. The incident occurred on the morning of October 1 in a building on Belorusskaya Street, RBC reports.

It is reported that there were no people in the apartment, with only a cat left inside. According to the preliminary version of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), a 200-milliliter tourist gas cylinder was located near an electric stove. The cat may have accidentally turned on the stove, resulting in the overheated cylinder exploding.

As a result of the explosion, the apartment's balcony and window panes were damaged, and the internal partition between the apartment and the hallway was destroyed. When rescuers arrived, no open fire was observed.

No one was injured in the incident. According to reports, the cat that was in the apartment also survived.

The exact causes of the incident are currently being established. The Russian EMERCOM reminded that gas cylinders should not be stored near heat sources.

Yonib ketgan oshxona jihozlari va qora kuyindi izlari tushgan devor.
OdintsovoGas cylinder explosionEMERCOMRBC
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Ukraine Bans Viewing of Popular Masha and the Bear CartoonUkraine Bans Viewing of Popular Masha and the Bear Cartoon21 August 14:59Russia Planned Restrictions on Uzbek ProductsRussia Planned Restrictions on Uzbek Products3 June 18:24Cat prevents four burglars from entering a house for 45 minutesCat prevents four burglars from entering a house for 45 minutes29 September 14:43Another strong earthquake in Almaty: The epicenter is only 8 km away from the city!Another strong earthquake in Almaty: The epicenter is only 8 km away from the city!28 September 19:0060 Cats Found on Abandoned Boat in the US60 Cats Found on Abandoned Boat in the US16 August 10:52Cat Missing in Britain for 10 Years Returns HomeCat Missing in Britain for 10 Years Returns Home17 August 17:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
52 Kilograms of Gold Gifted to Bride: Wedding Under Investigation
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
4 tons of gold found in Karakalpakstan: most interestingly, 80 percent of the region remains unexplored
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Did a giant pet python swallow a child? Reports from Vietnam cause panic
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Earth's rotation has accelerated: the global time system may change
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Uzbek bride disappears in Turkey with 5 million lira worth of gold
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Two-week-old donkey foal goes missing and is found dead in horrific state the next day
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Participant Who Sleeps for 90 Minutes in Japan Will Receive $14K
Father who made medicine at home to save his son
Father who made medicine at home to save his son