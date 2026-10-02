A cat may have caused an explosion in Russia — EMERCOM

A gas cylinder exploded in an apartment on the 19th floor of a multi-story residential building in Odintsovo, Moscow Region, Russia. The incident occurred on the morning of October 1 in a building on Belorusskaya Street, RBC reports.

It is reported that there were no people in the apartment, with only a cat left inside. According to the preliminary version of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM), a 200-milliliter tourist gas cylinder was located near an electric stove. The cat may have accidentally turned on the stove, resulting in the overheated cylinder exploding.

As a result of the explosion, the apartment's balcony and window panes were damaged, and the internal partition between the apartment and the hallway was destroyed. When rescuers arrived, no open fire was observed.

No one was injured in the incident. According to reports, the cat that was in the apartment also survived.

The exact causes of the incident are currently being established. The Russian EMERCOM reminded that gas cylinders should not be stored near heat sources.