Three-day mourning declared in Spain following train crash

·1·World
Three-day mourning declared in Spain following train crash

A three-day official period of mourning has been declared in Spain following a train crash that claimed the lives of dozens of people. This was announced by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on October 28.

He noted that the mourning period will last from October 29 to October 31 and will be observed across the entire country.

"Spain is in mourning and embraces the victims. The Spanish government and the entire nation stand with the victims and their families," said Sanchez.

The tragedy occurred near the town of Urda in the province of Toledo, when two high-speed trains belonging to the companies Renfe and Iryo collided. According to preliminary information, one of the trains struck a stationary train. An investigation into the causes of the incident is underway.

According to the latest reports, at least 68 people have died and 179 have been injured as a result of the crash. About 50 of them sustained serious injuries, while another 30 passengers suffered minor injuries and received medical assistance. It has been stated that the death toll may change as rescue operations continue.

SpainPedro Sancheztrain crashRenfe
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