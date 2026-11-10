Woman changes eye color during pregnancy hoping her child will be born with blue eyes

An unusual claim by a young woman has sparked widespread discussion on Russian social media. She stated that she underwent an eye color change procedure during her pregnancy, hoping that this would result in her child being born with blue eyes. According to the woman, such changes in the mother's body could influence the DNA of the unborn child.

It is known that there are currently several cosmetic and surgical methods available that allow for changing human eye color. Among them are procedures such as the implantation of artificial iris implants, laser treatments, and keratopigmentation.

For instance, it is claimed that laser technology can reduce the melanin pigment on the surface of the iris, turning brown eyes blue. Such a process can take approximately 20 seconds. Another modern method is keratopigmentation, or "corneal tattooing." It is based on coloring the cornea using specialized equipment and biologically compatible pigments.

However, the main question is whether it is possible to pass this trait on to an unborn child by changing one's own eye color.

A young Russian cosmetologist who recently changed her eye color believes it is possible. While speaking with a doctor on a popular podcast, she said she underwent the procedure during her pregnancy so that her child would be born with blue eyes. The woman believed that her own DNA would automatically change to adapt to her new eye color.

Although the podcast host listened to her thoughts calmly, these remarks sparked significant interest and humorous reactions on social media. Many users criticized the woman's claim, leaving various sarcastic comments.

Thus, the young woman's claim that she could influence her child's appearance by changing her own eye color has become a subject of jokes and debate on the internet. In reality, a person's eye color is determined by hereditary traits. Cosmetic changes in parents do not alter a child's DNA.