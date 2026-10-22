Mother and daughter share identical white lock of hair on forehead: unique resemblance amazes everyone

Nigerian TV presenter Elma Godwin and her second daughter were born with a unique genetic trait. Both of them have a white lock of hair in the exact same spot in the middle of their foreheads. This unusual resemblance has sparked great interest on social media.

Elma says she has lived with a white lock of hair on her forehead since birth. This feature is associated with a lack of pigment in a specific part of the hair and is called poliosis. Until the age of 24, the TV presenter had not met anyone else like her. Only after seeing people with this trait on social media did she realize she was not alone in this condition.

However, the most amazing event in her life happened when her second child was born. Elma paid attention to the baby's hair even before her umbilical cord was cut. The baby girl was born with a white lock of hair in the exact same place on her forehead, just like her mother.

Since Elma's eldest daughter did not have this mark, the baby's unique appearance also surprised the medical staff present at the birth.

Following this event, the TV presenter appealed to people with similar physical traits, urging them not to be ashamed of their uniqueness and not to hide it.

Social media users also remained indifferent to this story. While some wrote that they were deeply touched by the event, others emphasized that the little girl will not feel alone when she grows up, because she has a mother with the exact same trait by her side.