Walking on gold: The world's first pedestrian walkway made of 24-karat pure gold is opening in Dubai

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Walking on gold: The world's first pedestrian walkway made of 24-karat pure gold is opening in Dubai

Dubai, considered the pearl of the United Arab Emirates, is embarking on another global record and an unprecedented luxury project. By the end of 2026, a special pedestrian walkway made of 24-karat pure gold will be commissioned in the city's famous "Gold Souk" (Gold District).

According to official information from the organizers, this facility will be the first and longest natural gold walkway on the planet, and guests will have the opportunity to walk freely along this unique precious covering.

A miracle of luxury and engineering: 24-karat purity

The project is being evaluated as a new milestone not only in tourism but also in the jewelry and design industry:

  • 24-karat pure gold: The surface of the walkway will be decorated with a 24-karat gold coating that has high quality and maximum purity (99.9%);

  • First and longest in the world: The authors of the project emphasize that this walkway will be the absolute leader in the world in terms of length and concept, and will be recorded as an official record;

  • Open and public walking area: Tourists visiting the city and local residents will be able to walk directly along the precious path and organize photo sessions without any restrictions.

Why Dubai? Strategic goal and tourism

Behind this extremely expensive initiative lies the city's long-term economic strategy:

  • Global tourist flow: Taking Dubai's leadership and attractiveness on the world tourism map to a new level;

  • Gold capital status: The project will further strengthen Dubai's status as the main center for world-scale gold trade and the jewelry industry;

  • A new calling card for visitors: This walkway is expected to become a symbolic destination that every tourist visiting the city must see, like the "Burj Khalifa" and the "Dubai Frame".

Dubai Gold Walkway Project Passport

Indicator

Details

Project name

The world's first 24-karat gold walkway

Location

"Gold District", Dubai, UAE

Raw material purity

24 karat (pure gold coating)

Status

The world's first and longest gold pedestrian walkway

Launch date

By the end of 2026

Main goal

To increase tourist attraction and strengthen leadership in gold trade

DubaiGold DistrictUAETourism
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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