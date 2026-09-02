Burj Khalifa in Dubai lit up in the colors of the Uzbekistan flag

The colors of the Uzbekistan flag shone in the Dubai sky. In honor of the country's 35th anniversary of independence, one of the world's most famous structures — Burj Khalifa was illuminated in the colors of the national flag of Uzbekistan.

This scene in the heart of Dubai became one of the brightest symbols of the holiday. The tall facade of the Burj Khalifa appeared in blue, white, and green, reflecting respect for our country on the occasion of Uzbekistan's 35th anniversary of independence.

Uzbekistan's flag shone in Dubai

The lighting display at the Burj Khalifa in honor of Independence Day attracted attention. Against the backdrop of night-time Dubai, the harmony of the Uzbekistan flag's colors was clearly visible on the building's facade.

The images show the Burj Khalifa illuminated in blue and green, with white dominating the central section.

One of Dubai's most famous symbols shone in national colors today to mark the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence.

Why the Burj Khalifa?

Located in Dubai, the Burj Khalifa is considered one of the most recognizable architectural structures not only in the United Arab Emirates but in the entire world.

Its massive LED facade is regularly illuminated in special colors to mark national holidays and important dates of various countries.

This gives such displays a meaning beyond simple illumination.

35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence

Uzbekistan declared its state independence on September 1, 1991.

In this regard, September 1 is celebrated widely every year in the country as Independence Day. In 2026, Uzbekistan's independence reached 35 years. This date is marked not only

in Uzbekistan , but also abroad, with various events and symbolic actions dedicated to our country.The scene in Dubai attracted attention

The illumination of the Burj Khalifa in the colors of the Uzbekistan flag brought the festive mood to the Dubai sky as well.

The night view of the structure, combined with the illuminated buildings in the center of Dubai and its reflection in the water, is particularly remarkable.

Thus, on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of Uzbekistan's independence, the national flag colors were displayed on one of the world's most famous skyscrapers — the Burj Khalifa.

Shunday qilib, O‘zbekiston mustaqilligining 35 yilligi munosabati bilan milliy bayroq ranglari dunyoning eng mashhur osmono‘par binolaridan biri — Burj Xalifada ham namoyon bo‘ldi.