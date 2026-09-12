Did humans consume drugs 25,000 years ago?

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Did humans consume drugs 25,000 years ago?

Scientists have discovered that humans may have started consuming psychoactive substances much earlier than previously thought. A recent study suggests that some communities in Indonesia may have used betel nuts as a drug 25,000 years ago.

Scientists from Griffith University in Australia have identified unusual marks on the bones of ancient humans. Experts concluded that these marks could be related to sucking on betel nuts. Professor Adam Brumm, who led the study, stated that this could be the oldest evidence of drug use in the world.

Unusual marks on teeth

In a study published in the journal Science Advances, Indonesia's two ancient hunters found on the island of Sulawesi are discussed. One lived approximately 25,000–16,000 years ago, and the other 7,600–6,300 years ago.

Unusual wear patterns in the form of round pits were found on the teeth of both hunters. Through special analysis, scientists determined that these marks were caused by sucking on whole betel nuts.

The betel nut is the seed of the Areca palm. Consuming it can slightly elevate a person's mood, causing a state of euphoria and increased sensitivity.

"Although less known in Western society, this substance is the fourth most consumed psychoactive substance in the world after alcohol, caffeine, and nicotine," said Brumm.

Did humans consume drugs 25,000 years ago?

Previously, it was believed that drug use began after the advent of agriculture, approximately 13,000 years ago, with the invention of alcoholic beverages. However, Brumm notes that this theory failed to account for the ancient roots of the most common psychoactive substances.

"This study suggests that some forms of modern drug-taking behavior stem from the traditions of ancient hunter-gatherers," the scientist added.

The modern form of an ancient tradition

Today, the psychoactive substance in the nut is consumed by chewing the betel nut seed mixed with slaked lime and other ingredients. This mixture is popular in South and Southeast Asia, chewed by about one-tenth of the world's population.

Researchers also conducted a special experiment by soaking the nuts in artificial saliva. The results showed that simply sucking on a whole nut is enough to release sufficient psychoactive substances to alter brain function.

Thus, the new study raises new questions about the possibility that the history of human use of psychoactive substances is much older than previously assumed.

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Aziza Shukhratova
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