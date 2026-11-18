A joyful event has taken place in the family of young Brazilian footballer Endrick. The 20-year-old player has become a father for the first time. His wife, Gabriely Miranda, gave birth to a baby boy. The baby has been named Kendrik.

Endrick announced the news of his child's birth during an interview following a match against the Singapore national team. The footballer dedicated the goal he scored in the match to his wife and newborn son.

Gabriely Miranda has decided not to post photos of the baby on social media for now. As a result, fans do not yet have the opportunity to see little Kendrik.

The news of Endrick experiencing the joy of fatherhood has been warmly received by football fans. Social media is filled with congratulations and well wishes for the young family.