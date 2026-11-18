Sevara Oganova, founder of the culinary brand “Vkusno by Seva,” has created a giant cake in honor of the Day of the Adoption of the State Flag of the Republic of Uzbekistan. With this creative achievement, she has earned a place in the Uzbekistan Book of Records.

The pastry chef announced this on her social media pages. Expressing her joy at joining the country's record holders at the age of 30, she also provided details regarding the dimensions and weight of the cake.

It is noted that the cake measured 6 meters in length, 3.3 meters in width, and 11 centimeters in height. Its total surface area was 19.8 square meters, and it was divided into a total of 220 pieces. Each piece measured 30x30 centimeters and weighed 2.3 kilograms. The total weight of the cake reached 506 kilograms.

Sevara Oganova's achievement has sparked significant interest on social media. In the comments, her loved ones and followers are congratulating the pastry chef, praising her hard work and success.