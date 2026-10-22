Apple Pay service expected to launch in Uzbekistan in the coming days

·42·Technology
Apple Pay service expected to launch in Uzbekistan in the coming days

Preparations are underway to launch the Apple Pay international payment service in Uzbekistan. According to the Tourism Committee, the service is expected to launch in the coming days. However, its exact date has not been officially announced yet.

Technical work to introduce the service is being carried out with the participation of the Central Bank, commercial banks, and local payment systems. According to the plan, the integration work aims to expand access to international payment services.

The Tourism Committee stated that this initiative is a continuation of efforts to create favorable conditions for foreign tourists, including the integration of the world's leading payment systems into Uzbekistan's infrastructure. The goal is to allow tourists to use the payment methods they are accustomed to while in the country.

Special attention is also being paid to the markets of China and India, where an increase in the flow of tourists is expected. Integration work is also underway with payment systems widely used in these countries, such as Alipay+ and NPCI International.

These measures are expected to reduce foreign visitors' dependence on cash or international bank cards and make making payments in Uzbekistan even more convenient.

Apple PayCentral Bank of UzbekistanAlipay+NPCI International
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Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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