Payment via Apple Pay and Google Pay is now available

On October 27, users in Uzbekistan gained the ability to link their bank cards to Apple Pay and Google Pay payment services.

A list of 8 local banks and fintech services has appeared in the Apple Wallet app. Among them are Uzum, Kapitalbank, the National Bank of Uzbekistan, and TBC Bank. Users can now add cards from these services to their digital wallets.

Google announced the launch of its Google Pay service in Uzbekistan on October 19. However, the ability to link local bank cards to the service began on October 27.

Google Wallet also allows for contactless payments via Android smartphones and compatible smartwatches. Additionally, it can store tickets, transport passes, and other digital documents. The functionality of certain features depends on the device and the supported services.