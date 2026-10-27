The long-awaited revolution in Uzbekistan: Apple Pay and Google Pay have officially launched (video)

·68·Technology
The long-awaited revolution in Uzbekistan: Apple Pay and Google Pay have officially launched (video)

A historic development long-awaited in Uzbekistan's finance and fintech market has taken place: major global contactless payment services — Apple Pay and Google Pay — have officially begun operations in the country.

Now, users in Uzbekistan can add cards issued by local commercial banks to their Apple Wallet and Google Wallet digital wallets, allowing them to make instant payments at stores, restaurants, supermarkets, and on public transport using their iPhones, Apple Watches, as well as NFC-enabled Android smartphones and smartwatches.

Payment terms and restrictions: When will Humo and Uzcard be added?

Regarding the use of the service, the following important aspects and restrictions currently apply:

  • Supported international systems: At this stage, only international payment systems — Visa and Mastercard cards — can be added to contactless wallets;

  • Status of national cards: Local Humo and Uzcard cards are not yet included in the lists;

  • Bank capabilities: Apple has stated that some commercial banks may not support both types of cards, and the list will be continuously expanded as the system develops;

  • Requirement for Android devices: To make contactless payments via Google Wallet on the Android operating system, the smartphone must have an NFC (Near Field Communication) chip.

Which banks' cards can be linked?

As of October 27, 2026, 10 banks in Uzbekistan have introduced these services (both services work equally in 7 banks; a total of 8 banks are connected to Apple Pay, and 9 banks are connected to Google Pay):

  • Banks fully supporting both services (Visa and Mastercard): Orient Finans Bank, NBU (O‘zmilliybank), Kapitalbank, Ipak Yo‘li Bank, TBC Bank, and Octobank;

  • Banks with partial support:

    • Uzum Bank: Only Visa cards can be linked for both Apple Pay and Google Pay systems;

    • Hamkorbank: Accepts only Visa cards and only for the Apple Pay system;

    • Aloqabank: Works with Visa and Mastercard cards only for the Google Pay system;

    • AVO Bank: Supports only Mastercard cards via Google Pay.

Registry of banks supporting Apple Pay and Google Pay

(As of October 27, 2026)

Bank Name

Apple Pay (Visa)

Apple Pay (Mastercard)

Google Pay (Visa)

Google Pay (Mastercard)

1

Orient Finans Bank

2

NBU (O‘zmilliybank)

3

Kapitalbank

4

Ipak Yo‘li Bank

5

TBC Bank

6

Octobank

7

Uzum Bank

8

Hamkorbank

9

Aloqabank

10

AVO Bank

Apple PayGoogle PayFintechBanking system
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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