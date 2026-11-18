In Poland, a young man riding a scooter attempted to cross the railway tracks despite an approaching train. He managed to survive the dangerous situation.

A video of the incident has spread on social media, sparking discussions among users. The footage once again demonstrated how a single reckless action by a young man can lead to severe consequences.

Experts remind the public to avoid such risks and to strictly adhere to safety rules at railway crossings, as attempting to cross in front of a train does not always end well.