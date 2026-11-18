According to the data provided by the publication, approximately 15.88 million copies of GTA VI have been sold, amounting to $1.54 billion in revenue.

It has been reported that the game GTA VI has generated over $1.5 billion in revenue before its official release. Citing a series of studies, Forbes magazine calculated the game's pre-release sales volume and revenue.

The majority of sales were attributed to PlayStation consoles, which accounted for nearly 75 percent of the share. The remaining 25 percent of sales come from Xbox consoles.

The official prices for the game have also been announced. The standard version is set to retail for $79.99, while the Ultimate version will be sold for $99.99.

New Zealand will be the first place where the opportunity to play the game arises. At 16:00 Tashkent time, it will be 00:00 there, and local players will be able to start playing GTA VI.