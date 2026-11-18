Aktuelle Preise für MacBook Neo und Air Modelle
Die Preise für Apple Laptops mit Stand vom 18. November 2026 wurden bekannt gegeben. Die Liste umfasst die Modelle MacBook Neo 2026, MacBook Air M4 und MacBook Air M5. Die Preise variieren je nach Speicherkapazität, Bildschirmgröße und Farbe.
MacBook Neo 2026 (neues Modell):
• 8/256 GB Citrus — 709 Dollar
• 8/256 GB Silver — 719 Dollar
• 8/256 GB Indigo — 719 Dollar
• 8/256 GB Blush — 719 Dollar
• 8/512 GB — 819 Dollar
MacBook Air M4, 13 Zoll (2025):
• 16/256 GB — 1179 Dollar (im Angebot)
• 16/512 GB — 1189 Dollar
• 16/1 TB — 1549 Dollar
• 24/512 GB — 1399 Dollar (im Angebot)
MacBook Air M4, 15 Zoll (2025):
• 16/256 GB — 1399 Dollar (im Angebot)
• 16/512 GB — 1429 Dollar (im Angebot)
• 16/1 TB — 1699 Dollar
• 24/512 GB — 1619 Dollar
MacBook Air M5, 13 Zoll (2026, neues Modell):
• 16/512 GB — 1199 Dollar
• 16/1 TB — 1519 Dollar (im Angebot)
MacBook Air M5, 15 Zoll (2026, neues Modell):
• 16/512 GB — 1459 Dollar (im Angebot)
• 16/1 TB — 1799 Dollar
• 24/1 TB — 2199 Dollar
Die genannten Preise beziehen sich auf den Stand vom 18. November 2026. Laptop-Preise können sich täglich ändern.
Mit Abo ohne Werbung
Zamin Premium — 4 900 UZS im Monat
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