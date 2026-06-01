Lego enthusiast creates Renault 5 model: It will soon be available for purchase

A stunning replica of the Renault 5 Turbo 3E, created by Lego enthusiast Dave Collins, may soon hit store shelves. This project has successfully passed a crucial approval stage by the construction toy manufacturer, reports Autocar.co.uk. reports .

Collins submitted his model to the Lego Ideas platform in April. This space allows fans to showcase their designs and potentially turn them into real sets. Shortly after the project was announced, it received support from the Renault UK division.

To date, the model has gathered over 10,000 user votes. This means the project has moved to the next stage—Lego experts will now review it and make a final decision regarding mass production.