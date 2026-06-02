New Rolls-Royce Spectre: Increased power and range reaches 620 kilometers

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New Rolls-Royce Spectre: Increased power and range reaches 620 kilometers

Rolls-Royce has updated its Spectre electric coupe. Named Series II, this model features increased range, expanded personalization options, and the highest power output in the brand's history. The British luxury brand introduced its debut electric vehicle four years ago. Since then, it has surpassed the V12-powered Ghost and Phantom models, becoming the company's second best-selling car after the Cullinan SUV. This is reported by Autocar.co.uk reports .

The Series II model incorporates a range of technical advancements that are also expected to be used in Rolls-Royce's second electric vehicle, due in 2027. The most significant update is the new battery cell technology provided by BMW. This increases the Spectre's maximum range by 18 percent, from 529 kilometers to 627 kilometers (390 miles), while charging time has been reduced by 14 percent.

The new Gen6 cylindrical cells are the same as those in the updated BMW i7, offering increased efficiency due to a better cooling system and higher energy density. Nevertheless, the Spectre continues to use a 400V electrical architecture. Both versions of the car are now more powerful: the standard dual-motor, all-wheel-drive powertrain has been boosted from 577 hp to 593 hp.

The sport-oriented Black Badge edition has gained 21 hp, reaching a total of 671 hp — a figure comparable to Le Mans hypercars. Torque has also increased significantly: the standard Series II model has 1015 Nm of torque, while the Black Badge version can deliver 1100 Nm in Spirited mode. Additionally, new exclusive personalization options have been created for customers through the Rolls-Royce Bespoke department.

Rolls-RoyceSpectreElectric VehicleBMWLuxury
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Sardor Ergashev
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