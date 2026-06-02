Bentley Flying Spur Updated: New Design and 671 HP S Variant

Bentley has updated the Flying Spur, aligning its exterior with the Continental GT style and reintroducing the sport-focused S model. The biggest design change is the shift from the traditional quad-headlight front to a dual-headlight system. This makes the new Spur the first Bentley sedan with two headlights in 64 years, since the S2 was discontinued. This is reported by Autocar.co.uk reports .

There are other exterior changes: the small air vents on the front fenders have been removed, and the trunk lid surface has been smoothed out. The S variant is now equipped with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, consisting of a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine and an electric motor. The system delivers a total of 671 hp and 686 lb-ft of torque.

Power is sent to all wheels via an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. This allows the 2.5-ton limousine to reach 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds. The car's top speed is 307 km/h (191 mph).

The new Flying Spur S is also equipped with specially tuned active anti-roll bars and dampers to ensure maximum sporty character. Inside, the cabin features the Naim for Mulliner audio system, originally developed for the exclusive Bentley Batur, with the option priced at £25,000 excluding taxes.

Orders for the new Bentley Flying Spur are now open. Customer deliveries are scheduled to take place between October and December of this year.