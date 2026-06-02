Geely Monjaro Maintains Leadership: Brand Sales Surge in Russia

Geely continues to strengthen its position in the Russian market. May was the most successful month for the brand since the beginning of the year, with Russians purchasing 6,836 vehicles in a single month. The total number of cars sold since the start of the year has exceeded 29,000. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

These figures have allowed the Geely brand to secure fourth place among all manufacturers in the Russian automotive market. Both established models and recently introduced novelties have contributed significantly to the sales growth.

According to company data, models such as the Geely Monjaro, Cityray, and Atlas remain in high demand. Additionally, the new compact crossover Geely Coolray, which debuted in mid-April, and the hybrid-powered Geely EX5 EM-i are also attracting buyer attention.

Currently, the brand's model lineup in Russia consists of eight vehicles: the Preface sedan, the Cityray, Atlas, Okavango, and Monjaro crossovers, as well as the electric EX5 and hybrid EX5 EM-i. It is worth noting that starting in June, the Volga K50, Volga K40, and Volga C50, which are considered clones of these models, are expected to go on sale.