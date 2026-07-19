Historic Turning Point in China's Aviation Industry: C909 Aircraft Sold Abroad for the First Time

China's aviation industry has taken a significant step toward strengthening its position in the global market. The C909 regional passenger aircraft, developed by the country's COMAC corporation, has been sold to a foreign airline for the first time. This deal is considered the beginning of a new era in the history of Chinese aircraft manufacturing, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

According to the publication ixbt.com, Cambodia's Cambodia Airways has signed an official contract with COMAC to purchase 20 C909 aircraft. This will be the first time these liners fly under a foreign flag. According to the agreement, the delivery of the first batch of aircraft is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2026.

New opportunities for regional flights

The C909 aircraft, formerly known as the ARJ21, is the first regional jet liner developed entirely in China. This aircraft is designed to carry between 78 and 97 passengers. Its flight range reaches from 2,225 to 3,700 kilometers depending on the modification, making it an ideal choice for short and medium-haul routes.

By adding this new equipment to its fleet, Cambodia Airways aims to expand its route network and significantly increase its passenger capacity. This purchase will also serve to strengthen the position of the Cambodian national carrier in the region.

A serious competitor for Boeing and Airbus?

Although the C909 cannot yet fully compete with the large liners of Boeing and Airbus, it is vying to take their place in the regional segment. According to COMAC, 186 aircraft of this model have been delivered to customers to date. They are currently being successfully used by more than ten airlines on over 860 routes.

Statistical data also confirm the reliability of this model:

The aircraft perform more than 500 flights daily;

They connect more than 180 cities around the world;

A total of more than 37 million passengers have been transported during the period of operation.

The C909 project received its type certificate in 2014, and serial production began in 2017. This contract with Cambodia has once again proven that Chinese aviation technology meets international safety and quality standards. In the future, it is likely that interest in more affordable and efficient Chinese liners will increase in the Central Asian market, including Uzbekistan.