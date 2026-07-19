Drugs hidden among chocolates sent from Russia to Uzbekistan discovered at the border

Narcotics hidden inside an international shipment sent from Russia to Uzbekistan have been discovered. This was reported by the State Security Service.

According to the report, during an operational event in the Khorezm region, a resident of Urgench, born in 1997 and previously convicted of a drug-related crime, was apprehended while receiving a parcel from Russia.

Upon a detailed inspection of the shipment, it was revealed that 538 grams of hashish had been hidden among various sweets, disguised to look like chocolate.

Another incident was recorded in the Yukorichirchik district of the Tashkent region. During an operational event, a 45-year-old resident of Tashkent was caught while retrieving 700 grams of hashish that had been illegally brought into the country by drug couriers and left in a pre-arranged hiding spot.

Law enforcement agencies have initiated criminal cases regarding both incidents. Currently, investigative actions are underway, and measures are being taken to identify other individuals involved in these crimes.