394 HP and 1100 km Range: Lada Azimut Hybrid Prototype in Development

AvtoVAZ plans to launch sales of the new Lada Azimut crossover in the fourth quarter of 2026. This was announced by the company's CEO, Maxim Sokolov, in an interview with TASS. According to him, production of the model is set to begin next quarter, with the first vehicles expected to be delivered to dealerships by the end of the year. Ixbt.com reports this. news report.

Sokolov also noted that a hybrid prototype of the Lada Azimut could be unveiled by the end of 2026. Although not all promising developments reach mass production, specialists aim to evaluate the model's future potential through this prototype. The technical specifications of the new hybrid version have already been disclosed.

The upcoming hybrid Lada Azimut will feature an AWD system, a 394 hp powertrain, and a 0-100 km/h acceleration time of 5.7 seconds. Most importantly, the vehicle can cover a distance of 1100 km on a single tank and charge. This milestone represents a completely new stage for the Russian brand.

In addition, AvtoVAZ is considering expanding its car subscription program. Currently, this service is available for the Lada Vesta, but in the future, the Lada Largus, Lada Iskra, and the new Lada Azimut crossover may also be added to the list. Earlier reports also indicated that autopilot and AI systems would appear in Lada vehicles.