Lada Azimut Equipped with Turbo Engine Before Sales Launch

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Lada Azimut Equipped with Turbo Engine Before Sales Launch

According to AvtoVAZ CEO Maxim Sokolov, the Lada Azimut crossover is currently undergoing testing with a turbocharged engine. The final decision on series production of the new model will be made based on the results of these tests. Ixbt.com reports this. reports .

The company's management plans to equip flagship models, primarily the Lada Azimut, with hybrid and turbocharged engines in the near future. Such a prototype is expected to be presented to the general public by the end of this year.

It is worth noting that this concerns not only powertrains manufactured in Russia but also engines sourced through partnerships. Currently, all production models of the Lada brand, such as Granta, Vesta, Niva, Largus, and Iskra, are equipped exclusively with naturally aspirated engines.

Series production of the Lada Azimut crossover is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year, with sales expected to start in the fourth quarter. The new model is built on a modernized version of the Lada Vesta platform.

Lada AzimutAvtoVAZTurbo EngineAutomotiveLada Vesta
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Abror Shuhratov
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