Procedures for releasing vehicles from impound lots to change

Starting August 1, the process for authorizing the release of vehicles from impound lots in Uzbekistan will be fully digitized.

Under the new procedure, permits will be issued exclusively through the "Jarima maydonchasi" (Impound Lot) information system. A special QR code will be provided to release the vehicle from the lot.

Within two months, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in cooperation with the Tax Committee and the Ministry of Digital Technologies, will fully integrate this platform with the information systems of tax authorities.

Following the integration, data on vehicles placed in impound lots will be automatically generated within the tax system.

The system will reflect the following information:

• Make and state license plate number of the vehicle

• Time the vehicle was entered into and released from the lot

• Amount charged for services rendered

• Details of the impound lot owner

The new procedure will allow for electronic monitoring of financial transactions in impound lot operations and consolidate data on vehicle movements into a unified system.