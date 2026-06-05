Audi Unveils Nuvolari Supercar: 987 HP and Top Speed Over 350 km/h

Audi has officially unveiled its new flagship supercar, the Nuvolari. This vehicle replaces the discontinued R8 model, becoming the most powerful production car in the brand's history. The new model stands out not only for its technical specifications but also for its exterior design, which sets the future design direction for the Audi brand. According to Ixbt.com report .

The heart of the Nuvolari is a hybrid system consisting of a 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine and three electric motors. The total system output is 987 horsepower, with the internal combustion engine capable of revving up to 10,000 rpm. The car can also travel short distances in pure electric mode using a 7.3 kWh battery.

The dynamic performance is impressive: the supercar accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.6 seconds and reaches 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds. The top speed exceeds 350 km/h. Extensive use of carbon fiber in the chassis components helps compensate for the weight of the hybrid system. Additionally, the car features active aerodynamic elements similar to the Drag Reduction System (DRS) used in Formula 1 racing.

Technically, the Nuvolari shares similarities with Lamborghini's new hybrid models, indicating the use of a common platform within the Volkswagen Group. Production will be limited to just 499 units. Initial deliveries are scheduled for the first half of 2027.