Temperatures in Uzbekistan to rise up to 42 degrees

Today, dry and scorching weather will persist across Uzbekistan. In some regions, winds may strengthen, and dust storms are possible.

According to Uzhydromet, air temperatures will reach up to 42 degrees in the northern, southern, and desert regions of the country.

No precipitation in most regions

No precipitation is expected across the republic during the day.

The wind will blow at a speed of 7–12 meters per second. In some areas, it may strengthen to 13–18 meters per second, causing dust storms.

Air temperatures will range between 35–40 degrees, and up to 41–42 degrees in the north, south, and desert regions.

Temperatures in Tashkent to reach 39 degrees

No precipitation is expected in the capital either.

The wind will blow at a speed of 3–8 meters per second, occasionally strengthening to 10–12 meters per second. There is a possibility of dust storms in some areas.

Daytime temperatures will be 37–39 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorms possible in the mountains

Short-term rain and thunderstorms are possible in some mountainous areas.

There is also a persistent risk of flash floods. The wind will blow at 7–12 meters per second, and temperatures will be 23–28 degrees.

It is important to follow safety precautions in the heat

It is recommended to avoid staying outdoors for long periods during the hottest times of the day, consume plenty of fluids, and pay special attention to the health of children and the elderly.