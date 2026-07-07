Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to the World Cup: The legend's tears

·1·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to the World Cup: The legend's tears

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has concluded his final World Cup campaign. The defeat against Spain in the Round of 16 match held in Dallas marked the last appearance in this prestigious tournament for the 41-year-old forward. According to Goal.com, although Ronaldo left the pitch in tears after the game, he stated that he would not make any hasty decisions regarding his overall international career. This is reported by Goal.com .

A goal scored by Mikel Merino in the final minutes of a dramatic match caused Portugal to exit the tournament. After the game, played in front of 70,000 spectators, Ronaldo could not contain his emotions. This moment reminded many of the emotional scenes from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo: "I gave my all, my conscience is clear"

In the post-match interview, the football legend reflected on his international journey. "I am sad to be leaving the World Cup in this way. I gave everything I had; I did everything I could. Yes, this was my last World Cup, but I don't want to make decisions while overwhelmed by emotions right now," the forward emphasized.

Ronaldo also recalled the achievements he reached during his 23-year career with the Portugal national team. According to him, before his arrival, Portugal had never won any major trophies. The player openly stated that he considers the 2016 European Championship title to be a success on par with the World Cup.

According to statistics, Cristiano Ronaldo participated in six World Cups, scoring a total of 11 goals. However, his efficiency in the knockout stages remains a topic of debate among critics. In the final match against Spain, he played the full 90 minutes and attempted three shots, but could not overcome goalkeeper Unai Simón.

A new era begins for Portuguese football

Following this defeat, the head coach of the Portugal national team announced his resignation. Now, the national football federation faces the task of renewing the squad and appointing a new head coach for the upcoming European Championship qualifying cycle. Considering Ronaldo's age (he will be 43 by Euro 2028), the team's focus is expected to shift toward developing a new generation of leaders.

For Portuguese football, this is seen not just as the end of a tournament, but as the conclusion of a great era. Although Cristiano Ronaldo says he will take time to reflect on his international future, his participation in World Cups has officially become a part of history.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalWorld CupFootballSpain
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