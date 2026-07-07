The Crisis of the Brazil National Team: Why Did Carlo Ancelotti and the Stars Fail?

·46·Sport
The Crisis of the Brazil National Team: Why Did Carlo Ancelotti and the Stars Fail?

For the Brazil national team, a five-time World Cup winner, the latest major tournament turned into a nightmare. A defeat to Norway in the Round of 16 of the World Cup held in North America, coupled with Erling Haaland's goals, caused the "pentacampeones" to exit the tournament early. This loss has raised serious questions among fans and experts alike regarding the team's future and head coach Carlo Ancelotti. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com's analysis, the Brazil national team could not find its rhythm throughout the tournament. The heavy reliance on Vinicius Junior and the imbalance in the squad were clearly visible. The experienced Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, who arrived a year ago to return Brazil to the pinnacle of world football, is now on the verge of resignation. Although the coach insists this is not a crisis but the "start of a new cycle," the Brazilian public is demanding drastic changes.

Aging squad and tactical errors

One of the main reasons for the failure is the squad selection made by Carlo Ancelotti. Instead of integrating new talents, the coach placed too much trust in aging veterans who have lost their previous form. For instance, the average age of the team's goalkeepers was 34, while the majority of the defensive line was over 31. Specifically, defenders like Danilo and Alex Sandro proved unable to cope with the pace of modern football, becoming a weak point for Brazil.

The situation in midfield was also far from ideal. 34-year-old Casemiro and 32-year-old Fabinho acted as the team's anchors, but their physical condition failed them in high-tempo matches. Although young players like Rayan and Danilo were called up, they could not secure enough playing time in the starting XI. In his post-match interview, Ancelotti admitted that Brazilian football urgently needs "new blood" and high-level young talents.

Steps toward the future

The early exit of the Brazil national team has sparked a wave of protest in the country. Experts point out that the team's playing style and squad building principles are outdated. The main problems are listed below:

  • An excessively aging squad and vulnerability to fast counter-attacks;
  • Over-reliance on the individual skill of Vinicius Junior in attack;
  • Lack of creativity in central midfield;
  • Positional errors in defense and the inability to stop strikers like Erling Haaland.
Currently, the Brazilian Football Confederation must decide whether to continue its partnership with Carlo Ancelotti or search for a new coach. Although the Italian manager believes there is a solid foundation in the team, for fans and the media, results come first. For a football nation like Brazil, stopping in the Round of 16 of the World Cup is not just bad luck, but a sign of a systemic crisis.

BrazilCarlo AncelottiWorld CupErling HaalandFootball News
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

2026 World Cup tickets reportedly sold for up to $2,0002026 World Cup tickets reportedly sold for up to $2,000Today, 12:37Cristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to the World Cup: The legend's tearsCristiano Ronaldo bids farewell to the World Cup: The legend's tearsToday, 11:59Infantino comments on the Balogun controversy for the first timeInfantino comments on the Balogun controversy for the first timeToday, 11:30Mourinho looks forward to working with Jude BellinghamMourinho looks forward to working with Jude BellinghamToday, 11:26World Cup 2026 hero Vozinha receives offers from BrazilWorld Cup 2026 hero Vozinha receives offers from BrazilToday, 11:23Ronaldo expresses gratitude as he bids farewell to MartinezRonaldo expresses gratitude as he bids farewell to MartinezToday, 11:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan