For the Brazil national team, a five-time World Cup winner, the latest major tournament turned into a nightmare. A defeat to Norway in the Round of 16 of the World Cup held in North America, coupled with Erling Haaland's goals, caused the "pentacampeones" to exit the tournament early. This loss has raised serious questions among fans and experts alike regarding the team's future and head coach Carlo Ancelotti. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to Goal.com's analysis, the Brazil national team could not find its rhythm throughout the tournament. The heavy reliance on Vinicius Junior and the imbalance in the squad were clearly visible. The experienced Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti, who arrived a year ago to return Brazil to the pinnacle of world football, is now on the verge of resignation. Although the coach insists this is not a crisis but the "start of a new cycle," the Brazilian public is demanding drastic changes.

Aging squad and tactical errors

One of the main reasons for the failure is the squad selection made by Carlo Ancelotti. Instead of integrating new talents, the coach placed too much trust in aging veterans who have lost their previous form. For instance, the average age of the team's goalkeepers was 34, while the majority of the defensive line was over 31. Specifically, defenders like Danilo and Alex Sandro proved unable to cope with the pace of modern football, becoming a weak point for Brazil.

The situation in midfield was also far from ideal. 34-year-old Casemiro and 32-year-old Fabinho acted as the team's anchors, but their physical condition failed them in high-tempo matches. Although young players like Rayan and Danilo were called up, they could not secure enough playing time in the starting XI. In his post-match interview, Ancelotti admitted that Brazilian football urgently needs "new blood" and high-level young talents.

Steps toward the future

The early exit of the Brazil national team has sparked a wave of protest in the country. Experts point out that the team's playing style and squad building principles are outdated. The main problems are listed below:

An excessively aging squad and vulnerability to fast counter-attacks;

Over-reliance on the individual skill of Vinicius Junior in attack;

Lack of creativity in central midfield;

Positional errors in defense and the inability to stop strikers like Erling Haaland.

Currently, the Brazilian Football Confederation must decide whether to continue its partnership with Carlo Ancelotti or search for a new coach. Although the Italian manager believes there is a solid foundation in the team, for fans and the media, results come first. For a football nation like Brazil, stopping in the Round of 16 of the World Cup is not just bad luck, but a sign of a systemic crisis.