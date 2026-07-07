2026 World Cup tickets reportedly sold for up to $2,000

Some fans who traveled to the 2026 World Cup to support the Uzbekistan national team are complaining that ticket prices have skyrocketed on the secondary market.

According to reports on social media, some tickets with an official face value of $200–$400 were offered for between $900 and $2,000. As a result, some fans who traveled all the way to the USA claim they were unable to enter the stadium.

Official tickets see sharp price hikes on the secondary market

Fans report that finding tickets for matches involving the Uzbekistan national team has become a major problem.

Prices encountered on the secondary market:

official price — around $200–$400;

secondary market — starting from $900;

some offers — reaching $1,500–$2,000.

Such prices have become an additional burden for fans who had already paid for hotels, airfare, and other travel expenses.

UFA: FIFA controls ticket sales

The Uzbekistan Football Association (UFA) stated that the process of selling and distributing tickets was entirely under FIFA's control.

According to the association's explanation, official prices for group stage matches were set between $140 and $700.

FIFA rules allow ticket holders to resell tickets through the organization's official Resale Platform. The UFA emphasized that it does not have the authority to ban or stop this process.

Serious allegations made against certain individuals

Fans claim that local bloggers and individuals potentially linked to football structures were involved in the process of reselling tickets at inflated prices.

Anonymous sources say there were instances where employees working in structures related to the UFA offered tickets for up to $1,500 on match days.

However, no official investigation results or public evidence confirming these claims have been released yet.

14,000 tickets were allocated to Uzbekistan fans

It was previously reported that FIFA had allocated approximately 14,000 tickets for Uzbek fans.

Despite this, some fans report that they were unable to purchase tickets through official channels and subsequently faced very high prices from resellers.

Uzbekistan's historic debut ended unsuccessfully

The Uzbekistan national team participated in the 2026 World Cup for the first time in history. The team, led by Fabio Cannavaro, played four matches in Group K and failed to reach the playoffs.

National team results:

Lost 1-3 to Colombia;

Defeated 0-5 by Portugal;

Lost 1-3 to Congo.

The results at the Mundial are now history, but another question is troubling the fans: who received the thousands of tickets allocated for Uzbeks and through what procedure?