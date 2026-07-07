Shavkat Mirziyoyev: "Enlightenment is the most powerful path to peace"

·23·Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev: "Enlightenment is the most powerful path to peace"

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has sent a message of greeting to the participants of the 1st International Forum on Islamic Civilization, which is being held in Uzbekistan for the first time.

The head of state emphasized that in today's complex global environment, science, education, and enlightenment are the most important pillars of peace, mutual understanding, and sustainable development.

The forum holds historical significance

The President described the organization of the forum at the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan as a deeply historical and symbolic event.

According to him, this conference demonstrates the growing interest of the international community in the rich spiritual, scientific, and cultural heritage of Islamic civilization.

The idea of "Enlightenment against ignorance" remains relevant

Shavkat Mirziyoyev noted that while humanity is achieving great success in science and technology, it is also facing serious challenges such as conflicts, extremism, Islamophobia, and clashes between cultures.

The President stressed that the "Enlightenment against ignorance" initiative, proposed from the UN podium in 2017, has not lost its significance today.

In his view, it is precisely science, education, culture, and high moral values that can ensure peace and social harmony on Earth.

Uzbekistan — the land of great scholars

The head of state recalled that the land of Uzbekistan is the homeland of scholars who have made an incomparable contribution to the development of world science and Islamic civilization.

It was noted that the heritage of thinkers such as Muhammad Khwarizmi, Ahmad al-Farghani, Abu Rayhan Beruni, Abu Ali ibn Sina, Mirzo Ulugbek, Alisher Navoi, Imam Bukhari, and Imam Tirmidhi remains of great importance for all of humanity.

Building the foundation of the Third Renaissance

The President stated that large-scale reforms are being implemented in New Uzbekistan to create the foundation for the Third Renaissance.

It was noted that studying, preserving, and promoting the rich heritage of Islamic civilization on an international scale has become one of the priorities of state policy.

A call for international cooperation

Shavkat Mirziyoyev emphasized that the Center for Islamic Civilization has become an open intellectual space that unites scholars, researchers, and educators from various countries.

The head of state called on all international partners to further expand ties in the fields of science and humanities.

The main idea of the President's address is clear: it is not weapons, but knowledge and enlightenment that strengthen peace in the world.

Shavkat MirziyoyevUzbekistanUNMirzo UlugbekAlisher Navoi
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