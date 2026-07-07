Who eventually received the Karakalpak chapan intended for Ronaldo?

·154·World
Who eventually received the Karakalpak chapan intended for Ronaldo?

A national chapan and a hand-woven carpet, specially crafted by Karakalpak artisans for world football star Cristiano Ronaldo, have been presented to his family. Although the gift was not given to the player himself, it was delivered to Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Junior.

The project was carried out in collaboration between Karakalpak blogger Ahmet Tajetdinov and Tashkent-based blogger Zafarjon. They traveled to Saudi Arabia with the intention of presenting the specially prepared gift in person. However, due to security requirements, a meeting with Ronaldo was not possible.

Following this, the bloggers sought a way to deliver the gift to the player's inner circle. They first presented the chapan and carpet to the stadium administration and staff surrounding Ronaldo. Once the gift was positively received, it was placed into his car through Cristiano Junior's security detail and handed over to his family.

This chapan, adorned with national patterns, was created by the renowned Karakalpak designer Indira Jumabayeva. According to her, the garment was designed based on Ronaldo's favorite color, white, and incorporates national motifs from six different ethnic groups.

The designer emphasized that creating a national garment for such a high-profile figure was a great responsibility. The project was completed in a short period, and every detail of the chapan was crafted with meticulous attention.

Cristiano RonaldoKarakalpakstanFootballSaudi Pro LeagueTraditions
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